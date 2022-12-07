MCD Polls: AAP Wins 83 Seats, BJP 65 As Counting Underway

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has won 83 seats MCD seats, the BJP 65 and the Congress four, according to the latest State Election Commission update as the counting of votes continues at 42 centres across Delhi.

The update around 12 noon also showed lone transgender candidate in the fray for MCD polls Bobi won from the Sultanpuri-A ward.

The MCD has 250 wards, and the simple majority mark is 126.

The counting of votes at 42 centres across Delhi began on Wednesday morning. The exit polls had predicted a massive victory for AAP in the MCD election in Delhi. However, the BJP on Tuesday had exuded hope that the tide will turn in its favour. The results for the civic polls will be announced after counting of polled votes on all the 250 municipal wards later today. Stay tuned for live updates on the election results.

The latest results and trends show the Aam Aadmi Party has crossed the magic figure of 126 in the MCD polls, but the lead over the BJP was just marginal.

According to figures available at 12 noon, the AAP has won 82 seats and was ahead in 54, totalling up to 136. The BJP on the other hand has won 62 and was leading in 39, adding up to 101.

The Congress on the other hand was lagging far behind, winning just four seats and leading in six.

Independent candidate Shakeela Begum has won the Seelampur seat in northeast Delhi.