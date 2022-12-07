MCD Polls: AAP Touches Magic Number, Snatches Delhi Civic Body From BJP

New Delhi: The 15 years old rule of BJP in the Delhi civic body today came to an end with Aam Admi Party (AAP) emerging victorious in the polls to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has touched the magic number by clinching 126 wards so far while the BJP has won 94 seats in the 250-member Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Counting is still underway.

Congress is at a distant third spot with six seats. Three Independent candidates have also won the election.

“Today, the people of Delhi have answered the BJP about what they feel. They have shown BJP the door. All of Delhi has voted for Delhi and welcomed AAP in the MCD with open arms. The people of Delhi have given a strong message to the BJP on all the allegations and accusations made by them targeting Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leaders. The people of Delhi have shown who they trust, who they feel actually works for them. The people of Delhi have told BJP that stop targeting Arvind Kejriwal… he is Dilli ka bada beta (our elder son),” AAP leader Raghav Chadha said.

“Today, AAP has won the MCD elections, tomorrow we will show the BJP what AAP can do in Gujarat.”, Chhadha said.

The votes are being counted at 42 centres across Delhi. A total of 1,349 candidates contested the elections, the first since three civic bodies were unified earlier this year.

In 2017, BJP had won 181 of the (then) 270 municipal wards while AAP could secure only 48 and Congress finished third with 30.