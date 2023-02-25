MCD Pandemonium: Delhi HC Stays Standing Committee Re-Election

The Delhi High Court delayed the newly-elected Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s request for the re-election of the six members of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) standing committee at a special hearing on Saturday.

According to LiveLaw, the order comes a day after a huge ruckus erupted in the municipal House in Delhi during counting of votes to elect six members of the MCD’s standing committee, with AAP and BJP councillors throwing punches and manhandling each other.

Sources said that Mayor Shelly Oberoi was pushed during the ruckus and women councillors were also beaten. Both parties levelled charges of manhandling against each other. The court stated that holding a new election on February 27 will serve no purpose.

“In view thereof, the notice dated February 24, 2023, for re-election shall remain stayed till the next date of hearing,” the court said.

The court issued a notice on two petitions filed by BJP leaders Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Shikha Roy, which challenged the Mayor’s notice issued on February 24.