MBBS Student Ifu Mallick Meets CM Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Ifu Mallick, a medical student of Kandhamal district, met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at his residence here on Friday.

After learning that Ifu, who belongs to a poor tribal family, was struggling to arrange for his admission fees and other expenses, the Chief Minister directed the ST & SC Development to immediately provide financial assistance to the medical student.

Ifu expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister and called him a role model during his meeting.

He told the Chief Minister that he wants to become a good doctor in future. Ifu also took a selfie with the Chief Minister.

The Odisha CM wished him a bright future. Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian was present on the occasion.