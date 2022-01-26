MBBS Girl Student Jumps Off Hostel Terrace At VIMSAR

Sambalpur: A first-year MBBS girl student art of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Sambalpur’s Burla has become critical after jumping off her hostel building on late Tuesday night.

The inured girl identified as a native of Visakhapatnam.

According to sources, she jumped off the roof of the three-storied hostel building last night.

She was immediately rushed to the hospital by hostel security. She is presently undergoing treatment in the ICU.

Police have also initiated a probe to ascertain the truth behind the incident. However it is suspected that the girl had attempted a suicide bid.