Burla: The MBBS exams at VIMSAR Burla scheduled to begin on Saturday has been postponed in view of rise in COVID-19 cases.

This has been informed by Dean of the College.

Moreover, as many as 20 doctors and several medical staff of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla in Sambalpur district have tested positive for Covid-19 recently.