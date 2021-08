Mumbai: Actress, Mayuri Deshmukh, who is currently garnering praises for her portrayal in Imlie, has penned a heartfelt poem for her late husband Aashutosh Bhakre on his birth anniversary.

Sharing the video of their adorable moments together, Mayuri wrote:

Aashutosh Bhakre had passed away in 2020 in his hometown, Nanded by hanging himself at his residence. He acted in films like Bhakar and Ichar Tharla Pakka.