Mayurbhanj: Woman’s Half-Naked Body Found In Forest, Murder Suspected

Betnoti: A half-naked body of a woman was found alongside a road near the Betnoti-Nadapur forest in Mayurbhanj district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Malati Murmu (35) of Nadapur village in the district.

According to reports, the matter came to light after passersby saw the half-naked body lying and informed the police.

Police and the forensic team reached the spot and started the investigation.

While the exact cause of death has not been established yet, it is suspected that she was raped and then murdered.

The body has been seized and sent to a local hospital for postmortem and further investigation is underway, said sources.