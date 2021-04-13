Mayurbhanj: Woman Critical, Her Lover Killed In Attack By Husband

Mayurbhanj: A woman was injured while her lover was killed in an attack launched by her husband at Budhigaon under Karanjia Police Station limits in Mayurbhanj district late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Phuta Dehury of the same village.

According to reports, the accused, Rupa Hembrum, working in forestry in the Reserve Forest under the Dudhiani Range Mahabirshal Section Office, married Parvati Hembrum three years ago.

However, one Phuta Dehury from the village persuaded Parvati to marry him.

On Wednesday, Parvati eloped with her boyfriend. However, Parvati’s husband did not act immediately as the woman had left on her own. However, he later found out that Parvati had terminated her pregnancy.

Irked over the matter, Rupa hacked his wife and her lover while they were asleep. Following this, Phuta died on the spot, while Parvati sustained critical injuries.

Parvati was immediately rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

On receiving information police reached the spot and arrested the accused and seized the sharp weapon used in the attack. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway into the matter, police said.