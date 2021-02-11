Mayurbhanj: Two Killed, 2 Injured In Road Mishap

Mayurbhanj: While two persons were killed, two others injured in a road mishap near Kaliashola village under Kaptipada police limits here.

The deceased were identified as Kalia Mankadia and Mitu Mankadia.

According to sources, the accident occurred late last night when a sand-laden truck that was en route to Nudadiha from Podadiha area veered off the rod and rammed into a roadside tree. While two persons were killed on the spot, two others sustained injuries.

The injured duo was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter, sources said.