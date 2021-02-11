Mayurbhanj: Two Killed, 2 Injured In Road Mishap
Mayurbhanj: While two persons were killed, two others injured in a road mishap near Kaliashola village under Kaptipada police limits here.
The deceased were identified as Kalia Mankadia and Mitu Mankadia.
According to sources, the accident occurred late last night when a sand-laden truck that was en route to Nudadiha from Podadiha area veered off the rod and rammed into a roadside tree. While two persons were killed on the spot, two others sustained injuries.
The injured duo was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter, sources said.