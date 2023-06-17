Mayurbhanj: Senior Revenue Assistant under Odisha vigilance scanner

Mayurbhanj: Rama Chandra Sen, the Senior Revenue Assistant at the office of the Sub-Collector in Baripada, came under vigilance scanner on allegations of the acquisition of disproportionate assets.

Simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance. The raid is led by 1 Addl. SP, 5 DSPs, 7 Inspectors, and other staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Baripada.

The search is underway at the following 5 places in the district of Mayurbhanj.

(1) Residential four-storeyed building of Sri Rama Chandra Sen located at Padhiaripur, P.S.- Kuliana, Dist.- Mayurbhanj.

(2) Triple-storeyed building with physiotherapy clinic located at Raghunathganj under Kuliana Tahasil, Dist- Mayurbhanj.

(3) Office room of Sri Rama Chandra Sen in the office of Sub-Collector, Baripada, Dist- Mayurbhanj.

(4) Office room of his son in the office of Tahasildar, Samakhunta, Dist- Mayurbhanj.

(5) House of his associate located at Ward No.23, Tulasichoura, Baripada Town, Dist. Mayurbhanj.