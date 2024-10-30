Mayurbhanj: Former Senior Clerk of Thakurmunda CHC, Mayurbhanj on Wednesday sentenced to undergo 4-years of rigorous imprisonment in a bribery case.

The convict has been identified as Bibhisan Behera, I/c Senior Clerk (Retired), Thakurmunda C.H.C, Mayurbhanj.

Behera was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge Vigilance, Baripada TR No.11/2018 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act,1988 for demanding and taking bribe from a staff of the said C.H.C for sending her E.L application along with service book to the C.D.M.O, Mayurbhanj for sanction of her E.L period of one year.

Behera was convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Baripada, and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years and a fine of Rs10,000. Further, the convict Behera was sent to jail custody to serve his sentence.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the stoppage of the pension of Behera following his conviction.