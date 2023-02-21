Mayurbhanj: Reserve Forests In Grip Of ‘Man-Made’ Wildfire; Forest Dept Mum

Saraskana (Mayurbhanj): With the onset of summer, incidents of forest fire have been reported from several places across the State. In some cases, miscreants especially timber and wildlife smugglers are ruling the roost in creating artificial fires in many reserve forests.

Such an instance has been reported from Sarasakana of Mayurbhanj district. A major portion of the Ghiajodi reserve forest under Bangiriposhi range was reduced to ashes due to fire.

The fresh incident came a few days after a cashew forest at Chaulagheri near Jharpokharia and another reserve forest near the State Bank of India in the same locality were razed in wildfire.

Today, some miscreants set dry leaves on fire near the Jharpokharia Toll Plaza on National Highway-49 and the flame engulfed a major chunk of the forest within hours, sources said.

After receiving information, Fire Service personnel from Sarasakana reached the spot and brought the flame under control before the inferno could spread to the interior areas of the forest.

The forest department remained mum on the incident despite repeated incidents of forest fire being reported from across the district.

Locals alleged that miscreants set afire the forest, adding to the woes of humans as well as the wild animals, who are languishing under oppressive heat in mid-February.

Sources said old reserve forests are getting depleted in the district at a time when the government adopted the afforestation programme under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in rural pockets of the district.

Locals alleged the forest department has done precious little to protect the year-old reserve forests.