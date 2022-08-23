Mayurbhanj: Minor siblings die in wall collapse incident

Mayurbhanj: Two minor siblings died after a wall of their mud house collapsed due to heavy rain at Raidihi village in Udala of Mayurbhanj district on Monday night.

The deceased have been identified as 10-year-old daughter Jasoda Singh and 6-year-old son Jyotishankar Singh of Ganesh Singh.

They were fast asleep with their mother Tulasi Singh and young brother Soubhagya Singh when the wall collapsed on them.

They were rescued by neighbours and rushed to Udala Sub Divisional Hospital where the doctor declared Jasoda and Jyotishankar as dead.