Mayurbhanj Man Gets Lifer For Hacking Wife In 2016

Baripada: Baripada District and Session Court in Mayurbhanj district on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to a man after convicting him of killing his wife.

Judge Pradeep Kumar Patnaik pronounced the verdict after convicting Jitu Luhar from Bahalada Girishchandrapur village for hacking his wife to death. Patnaik awarded the lifer to Jitu and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000.

If the convicted man fails to pay the fine, he will serve another one-month jail term, the Judge said.

According to the case diary, in the evening hours On September 28, 2016, Jitu hacked his wife to death with a sharp weapon suspecting her being involved in extramarital affairs after a heated argument. Jitu then placed the wife’s severed head near the photo of the goddess in his house.

Hearing commotion, neighbours entered Jitu’s house and found the woman’s headless body in a pool of blood. Upon being asked Jitu accepted killing his wife.

The next day, Jitu’s neighbours lodged a complaint at the Khunta police station, and the murder was arrested.

Public prosecutor Sasmita Mohapatra was presenting arguments in court on behalf of the government.