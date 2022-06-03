Mayurbhanj High School Teacher Couple Suspended For Submitting Fake Certificates

Mayurbhanj: A government high school teacher couple in the Mayurbhanj district was suspended for allegedly submitting fake certificates to get the job.

The suspended teacher has been identified as Jajati Sahoo and his wife Sasmita Sahoo, who were the teachers of Majhigadia High school of Kaptipada block in the district.

Based on the allegations against the duo for submitting fake certificates for the job, the Mayurbhanj district Education Department launched an inquiry and it was found that the couple has submitted fake certificates to get the job.

The District Education Officer (DEO) found them forged during a certificate verification and also found that they were working as teachers since 2013.

Following this, the duo has been suspended and the DEO has also asked the duo to return Rs 17 Lakh, which they have got in these nine years of service.