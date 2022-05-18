Mayurbhanj: Elephant herd wreaks havoc, 1 killed in wall collapse

Baripada: With no respite in sight from the incidents of elephant incursion in the State, a herd of jumbos wreaked havoc in Kathasirsi village under Deuli range in Mayurbhanj district.

The herd comprising of elephants of different age groups reportedly ventured into the human habitat search of food and remained there leaving people in a state of panic.

As per available information, the pachyderms damaged 10 houses at Kathasirsi village. Meanwhile, one person also died in a wall collapse incident that was a repercussion of the elephants causing havoc.

Forest officials have rushed to the spot and are trying to drive away the pachyderms from forests located near the villages to prevent further loss to property or lives.