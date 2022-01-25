Mayurbhanj: Close Shave For Family As Bus Dashes Into House In Ghat Road

Bangiriposi: Two persons of a family had a close shave when a passenger bus dashed into their house after losing control while coming down in the Duarsuni ghat road in Bangiriposi of Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday.

According to reports, an elderly person, Dusmanta Singh, and his daughter-in-law were in the kitchen when the bus crashed into their house downing a major portion of the wall.

Around three passengers suffered minor injuries in the mishap and were discharged after receiving treatment at the Bangiriposi Community Health Center, a source said.

The bus was en route to Baripada from Rairangpur. The driver lost balance while trying to drive through the curve after the steering rod got struck. Though the driver applied the brakes, the bus skidded off the road and dashed into the house.

On intimation, Bangiriposi police arrived on the scene and launched a probe.