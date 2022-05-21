Mayurbhanj: Cattle Traffickers Open Fire Near Toll Gate, Two Injured

Jashipur: Two persons reportedly sustained bullet injuries after cattle traffickers fired on them near Jashipur toll gate in Mayurbhanj district on Saturday.

According to reports, the incident occurred when a few members of an organisation namely ‘Devsena’ tried to stop a vehicle carrying cattle. Meanwhile, some miscreants travelling in a car escorting the cattle-laden truck opened fire on them.

Following this, two members of the cow vigilante outfit sustained injuries.

Soon after the incident, the cattle traffickers managed to flee the scene.

On the other hand, Police detained the cattle-laden truck and initiated a probe into the incident.