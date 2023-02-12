Mayurbhanj: 3 Killed, 1 Hurt As Bike Falls Into Canal

Karanjia: As many as three persons died after the bike they were riding on fell into Deo canal near Hatibari area under Karanjia police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

Reportedly four persons were on the bike when the mishap took place. Another person, who sustained injuries in the accident, has been admitted to a nearby hospital.

According to sources, all the victims hail from Sadinga Tainsira village in Tato area. They were returning on a bike after watching a sports event held today in the nearby village. However, they lost control of the bike and fell into the water stream.

On intimation, fire officer Deepak Kumar Jena and a police team immediately reached the spot and rescued the injured youth. They also recovered the bodies of the three youths and sent them to Karanjia Hospital.