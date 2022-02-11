Mayawati Slams SP After Dalit Woman’s Corpse Recovered From Ex UP Minister’s Son Property

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Friday strikes at the Samajwadi Party over the death of a Dalit woman in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, after the body was allegedly recovered from the property of a former minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government.

Reportedly, on Thursday, police have recovered the decomposed body of a Dalit woman in Unnao, who had gone missing two months ago, near an ashram owned by a former state minister’s son. The body was found in a decomposed state.

Following this, Mayawati tweeted: “The recovery of the buried dead body of a Dalit girl in an SP leader’s field in Unnao district is very sad and a serious matter. The family had been suspecting the SP leader in the abduction and murder of the girl. The state government should immediately take strict action against the culprits and get justice for the victim’s family.”

उन्नाव जिले में सपा नेता के खेत में दलित युवती का दफनाया हुआ शव बरामद होना अति-दुःखद व गंभीर मामला। परिवार वाले पहले से ही उसके अपहरण व हत्या को लेकर सपा नेता पर शक कर रहे थे। राज्य सरकार पीड़ित परिवार को न्याय दिलाने के लिए दोषियों के खिलाफ तुरन्त सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई करे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 11, 2022

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother claimed that the police did not pay attention to her complaints when the woman went missing.

Unnao SSP Shashi Shekhar Singh, however, rejected allegations of inaction. “Our investigation is on. We will take strict action against the culprits.”