Mayawati Appeals Centre to Protect Hindus, Minorities in Bangladesh

Uttar Pradesh: Mayawati, the president of the Bahujan Samaj Party, called on the central government on Monday to address the violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh and to take necessary steps to prevent it.

Recently, Bangladesh has experienced significant violence, resulting in the vandalism of numerous Hindu temples, homes, and businesses.

“The violence against Hindus and other minorities living in Bangladesh, irrespective of their caste and class, in the last few days is extremely sad and worrisome. The central government should take this matter seriously and take appropriate steps, otherwise they may suffer a lot,” Mayawati said in a post on X.

बांग्लादेश में रह रहे हिन्दू समाज व अन्य अल्पसंख्यक चाहे वो किसी भी जाति व वर्ग के हों उन पर पिछले कुछ दिनों से हो रही हिंसा अति-दुःखद एवं चिन्तनीय। इस मामले को केन्द्र सरकार गम्भीरता से ले व उचित कदम उठाये, वरना इनका ज्यादा नुकसान ना हो जाये। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 12, 2024

Following extensive protests and violence that resulted in over 500 deaths, Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has left the country, and Nobel laureate Mohammed Yunus is now heading the interim government.

Since these events, at least two Hindu leaders associated with Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party have been killed.

In response to widespread criticism from netizens, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of the Congress party has spoken out for the first time regarding the plight of minorities in Bangladesh, calling on the interim government to protect Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists.