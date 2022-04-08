Maximum Temperature Soars To 40 °C Or Above In Five Places Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The maximum day temperature soared to 40 °C or above at as many as five places in Odisha, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Monday.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, Boudh recorded the highest maximum day temperature of 41 °C followed by Angul at 40.7 °C, Sonepur at 40.4 °C, Talcher at 40.2 °C, and Baripada at 40 °C, today.

Besides, the day temperature recorded in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack stood at 37.2 °C and 36.5 °C respectively.

In its evening forecast, the IMD regional centre here said that there will be no large change in maximum temperature during the next five days over the districts of Odisha.

Day Temperature is very likely to be above normal by 2 to 3 °C at a few places over the districts of interior Odisha during the next 4-5 days, the Met centre said.