Maximum Temp Likely To Be Above Normal For Next 3-4 Days In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The maximum temperature likely to be above normal by two to three degrees at various places across the State for the next 3-4 days, said the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre.

“While there will be no large change in maximum temperature over the districts of Odisha for the next 3-4 days, it is very likely to be above normal by two to three degrees at various places including Bhubaneswar, ” said the IMD.

Maximum temperature equal to or greater than 39 degree Celsius has been recorded at five places across the State in the last 24 hours. Malkangiri was the hottest place in the State with a maximum temperature of 40 degree Celsius followed by Bolangir at 39.2, Talcher at 39.1 while both Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degree Celsius.

Besides, rainfall was recorded at six places across three districts.