Maximum Of 10, 000 Fans Per Venue Allowed For Tokyo Olympics

In the wake of the COVID pandemic across the world, Olympics organisers on Monday capped the number of spectators at 10,000 for each venue of the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The limit for the Games, scheduled to begin on July 23, “will be set at 50% of venue capacity, up to a maximum of 10,000 people,” organisers said in a statement.

That limit could be further reduced after July 12, based on the provisions of any state of emergency or other anti-infection measures, they added.

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto had previously said she was eyeing a cap of 10,000 people per venue.

It is pertinent to mention here that spectators from overseas have already been banned.