Maximum day temperature in Odisha to rise on April 13

Bhubaneswar: While Odisha has begun to face the summer heat, as per the weather models like NCEP-GFS and MME of IITM, in the second fortnight of April, the maximum day temperature in the State will hover at above 40 deg C.

An analysis of NCEP-GFS prediction reveals that in the first fortnight of April (April 1-14) while western and central districts will record a maximum day temperature of 39-40 deg C plus, the coastal and south Odisha would be recording temperature in the range of 36-38 deg C till April 12. North Odisha will record maximum temperature in the range of 34-37 deg C.

However, from April 13 onwards the mercury in the State will keep shooting up northwards. While the mercury in the western parts of the State is predicted to hit 42 deg C, the coastal, south and northern parts will record around 39 deg C.

As per the NCEP prediction, the State will burn at over 42 deg C on April 16. If the prediction is any indication, the mercury will shoot over the roof to touch 44 deg C. The coastal, northern and southern (except Malkangiri and Koraput) parts of the State will burn at over 42 deg C. The heatwave is predicted to sweep the State till April 19.

If the forecast by the multimodal ensemble (MME) of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology is to be believed, there is a high probability (around 50 percent) of heatwave sweeping across Odisha till the end of April.