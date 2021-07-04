Max Verstappen Wins Austrian Grand Prix At Red Bull Ring

Clinching a third straight victory, formula One championship leader Max Verstappen won the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.

With this, Verstappen extended his lead over title rival Lewis Hamilton to 32 points after nine races.

Verstappen crossed the line 18 seconds clear of Valtteri Bottas with Lando Norris a supreme third. Hamilton sustained damage after running on the kerbs at Turn 10, dropping from runner-up to fourth.

This was another crushing success for Verstappen on at the Red Bull ring, his team’s home track and with thousands of his orange-shirted fans cheering on his 15th career win.