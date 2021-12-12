Max Verstappen beats Lewis Hamilton in last lap to win Abu Dhabi GP, World Championship

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen clinched his first Formula 1 world title by overtaking Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton on the final lap in a scarcely believable Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

Verstappen and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton arrived at the Yas Marina Circuit level on 369.5 points. Verstappen earned a dominant pole in qualifying on Saturday, before clinching the world title with victory in the race

Verstappen looked out of the season-ending race at various points but, after a safety car came on to deal with a Nicholas Latifi crash, he was given a reprieve. He changed his tyres during the delay and, after lapped cars were allowed to clear the safety car, he and leader Hamilton had a final-lap race in which the Dutchman prevailed.

It marks a maiden championship for the 24-year-old, restricting Hamilton the chance to score a record eighth world title as he remains level with Michael Schumacher on seven.