Max Temp Soars Above 42 °C In Bolangir, Titilagarh

Bhubaneswar: The maximum day temperature soared to 42 °C or above at as many as three places in Odisha, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Monday.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, Bolangir recorded the highest maximum day temperature of 43.6 °C followed by Titilagarh at 42.5 °C and Boudh at 42 °C today.

Besides, the day temperature of 40 °C and above has been recorded in five places which are Jharsuguda at 40.8 °C, Bhawanipatna & Sonepur at 40.6 °C each, Sundargarh at 40.5 °C and Sambalpur at 40.1 °C.

This apart, the day temperature recorded in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack stood at 34.4 °C and 34.2 °C respectively.

In its evening forecast, the IMD regional centre here said that there will be no large change in maximum temperature during the next five days over the districts of Odisha.

Day Temperature is very likely to be above normal by 2 to 3 °C at a few places over the districts of Interior Odisha, the Met centre said.