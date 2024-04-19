Max Temp Shoots Past 44 °C Mark For 1st Time In Odisha This Summer; Boudh Hottest

Bhubaneswar: The maximum day temperature breached the 44 °C mark at two places in Odisha on Friday for the first time in this summer season. Boudh recorded 44.3 °C and became the hottest city in the state and Baripada recorded 44.2 °C day temperature.

Temperatures in 10 cities were recorded at 43 °C or above, while 32 cities recorded temperatures above 40 °C and above. In the last 24 hours, the day temperature in Baripada increased by a maximum of 6.1 degrees, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Center said.

Apart from Boudh and Baripada, the day temperature in Jharsuguda stood at 43.8 °C, Angul 43.7 °C, Titlagarh 43.5, Balangir, Bhawanipatna, Malkangiri, Nuapada & Nayagadh at 43 °C each, Talcher 42.8 °C, Cuttack 42.7 °C, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur and Sundergarh 42.5 °C, Rourkela 42.4 °C, Chandbali and Keonjhar 42.2 °C, Hirakud 42.1 °C, Kendrapara and Sonepur 41.8 °C, Bhadrak 41.7 °C, Rayagada 41.6 °C, Jajpur, Khurda, Nabarangpur and Phulbani 41.5 °C, Bhubaneswar 41.4 °C, Jagatsinghpur 40.8 °C, Chhatrapur 40.5 °C, Bargarh 40.4 °C, Balasore 39.4 °C, Deogarh 39 °C, Koraput 38.6 °C, Daringbadi 38 °C, Paradip 34.8 °C, Puri 34.4 °C and Gopalpur33.6 °C.

While the border and interior areas of the state reeled under the severe heatwave conditions, the coastal areas got mild relief. Gopalpur, Puri and Paradip have recorded day temperatures below 35 degrees. The IMD has issued a severe heatwave warning for different districts of the state in the next 24 hours.

For, April 20 (Saturday), the Regional Meteorological Center has issued orange warning for severe heatwave in Nayagarh, Angul, Boudh and Mayurbhanj. Similarly, Keonjhar Khurda, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Malkangari, Nabarangpur, Ganjam and Gajapati have also been issued an orange warning for heatwave.

Yellow warning has been issued for Nuapada, Sonepur, Balangir, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Bargarh for to heat wave, while coastal districts like Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati have been issued yellow warning for hot and humid weather conditions.

Similarly, a yellow warning has been issued in the state for nor’wester rains from Saturday. In 5 districts of South Odisha, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal, thundershower warning has been issued.

In the next 24 hours, there is no possibility of any significant change in the day temperature, but there is a possibility that the day temperature will drop by 2 to 3 degrees in many parts of the state due to the nor’wester induced thundershowers in the next 3 days.

While the state is likely to get temporary relief between the 21 and 24 of April, after the 25 April, the effect of dry air will increase and the temperature of the state will rise and hot and humid weather conditions are likely to prevail in some areas with heatwave towards the end of April.