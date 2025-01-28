Mauni Amavasya is one of the sacred days of the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and this year, it will be celebrated on January 29, 2025.

Amrit Snan, or the “nectar bath” in the holy waters of the Triveni Sangam, is observed on this auspicious day, which has immense significance for the devotees.

The Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya is said to purify a person spiritually by absolving them of their sins, according to Hindu tradition. It attracts a huge number of pilgrims from all over the world and is regarded as one of the most prestigious Kumbh Mela ceremonies. Here are some key details for those planning to attend the Kumbh Mela during Mauni Amavasya this year.

How to Book Tickets:

Tickets for the Kumbh Mela during Mauni Amavasya can be conveniently purchased via the official Maha Kumbh website or the IRCTC website. There are also tour packages available, which provide a practical means of securing lodging and transportation.

Where to Stay: