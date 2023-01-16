‘Mauj Kar Di….’: Minutes Before Crash, Four UP Youths Were Live On FB

Lucknow: Four of the five Indians, who were killed in a plane crash in Nepal’s Pokhara on January 15, were live on Facebook just before the aircraft crashed into a river gorge while landing.

These four passengers from Baresar in Ghazipur were out of five Indians who died along with 68 other passengers in the in the crash.

Sonu Jaiswal (29), Anil Rajbhar (28), Vishal Sharma (23), Abhishek Singh Kushwaha (23) had landed in Kathmandu on January 13. After performing puja at the Pashupatinath temple, they were heading for Pokhara for paragliding and form there they were slated to return Lucknow.

Sharing their experience on the flight, the four passengers were live on Facebook.

In the 1:30-minute video, which is doing rounds on social media, one of them can be heard saying ‘Mauj Kar Di’ .

It shows the aircraft taking a sharp turn and then bursting into flames as the camera keeps rolling.

There were 72 people on board the twin-engine ATR operated by Yeti Airlines when it crashed while landing at Pokhara’s newly-opened airport, officials said.