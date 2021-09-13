Matthew Hayden & Vernon Philander Appointed As Pakistan Coaches For T20 World Cup

Islamabad: Former Australian opener Mathew Hyden and South African former bowling all-rounder Vernon Philander have been appointed as coaches for the Pakistan men’s cricket team.

Both have been elected by the Pakistan cricket board (PCB) on Monday for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Hayden and Philander replace Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis after both coaches stepped down from their respective roles shortly after the World Cup squad was named last week.

The coaching appointments come right after Ramiz Raja’s election as the PCB chairman. Raja, who played more than 250 international matches for Pakistan from 1984 to 1997, replaces Ehsan Mani who stepped down from his role last month.

“Matthew Hayden is Australian and has experience of winning World Cups and was a great player himself. Vernon Philander I know very well, and he understands bowling and has a great record against Australia,” Ramiz Raja said.

“It might be very beneficial to have an Australian occupying the dressing room. And Pakistan, of course, can win the World Cup, they just need to improve their performances an extra 10%,” Ramiz added.