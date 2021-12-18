Matrix Resurrections: Priyanka’s scene with Keanu appears before premiere, co-star Jada Pinkett Smith held her hand as she cried

New York: The Matrix Resurrections is all set to have its US premiere on November 18. Building up the hype, a new clip has appeared, featuring Priyanka Chopra’s Sati’s encounter with Keanu Reeves’ Neo and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niobe in a jungle.

Priyanka recently recalled her nervousness when filming a sequence with her co-stars. As per People magazine, she sat with her co-stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss for the 100th episode of Red Table Talk. “I really had a moment when we were doing that one scene in Berlin and all of you were standing across from me and I had all of those words. I remember my hands sweating. I told myself that 16-year-old me would never forgive myself if I didn’t get my words right in front of all of you,” she said.

“You rocked it,” Keanu said.

Priyanka Chopra recalled crying on the flight to Berlin on the way to shoot for The Matrix Resurrections. She said that she was terrified of getting back to work amid the Covid-19 pandemic. She revealed that her co-star Jada Pinkett Smith held her hand and reassured her.

During an appearance on the daytime talk show The View, Priyanka showered praise on Jada and called her a ‘boss’. She also expressed her initial reservations about shooting during the pandemic.

Directed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth film in the franchise. It brings back Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne-Moss and Jada, with Priyanka, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as new additions to the cast.

Priyanka plays the grown-up Sati, an exile program first featured in The Matrix Revolutions. There is speculation that she plays the Oracle as well.