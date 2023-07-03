Matric Supplementary Exam Begins, To Continue Till July 8

Cuttack: As many as 1,311 students scheduled to appear the Matric supplementary examination that commenced today.

State Open School Examination along with supplementary examinations are held together, BSE said. The exam started at 9 am and will end at 11 am. The State Open School Examination will be held in the second sitting.

The examination is being held in 80 centers across the state. Matric supplementary examination will start from today and continue till July 8.

1311 students are appearing supplementary examination while, more than 8,000will write for open school examination. If successful in the examination, the students will have the opportunity to enroll in the second straight course.