Matric Summative-I, +2 Exams to be held with adherence to COVID guidelines: Odisha Minister

Bhubaneswar: The Matric Summative-I and Plus Two examinations will be held with adherence to COVID guidelines in Odisha, said School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Monday.

Responding to media queries on the precautionary measures being taken in schools to keep COVID at bay, Minister Dash said that the School & Mass Education Department has started preparations to implement precautionary measures in the schools in the wake of the rising trend of new Omicron variants of COVID-19 in some countries.

Dash also urged the students to wear masks and maintain social distancing at schools and during exams also.