Matric Summative Assessment-2 from March 10; Chief Secy Emphasises on Smooth Conduct of Exam

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will conduct the summative examination 2 for class 10 high school students will start on the 10th of March, 2023 and will continue till the 20th of March 2023. The Class 10 for Madhayama and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) 2023 (first) will also be held simultaneously. A total of 5,41,247 students will appear for the examination at 321 centres.

In order to ensure that the matric summative examination 2 is held in a smooth and effective way, a virtual meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena today. Collectors, SPs, and Education Officers of all districts were present in the meeting.

The Chief Secretary laid emphasis on conducting the summative examination 2 for class 10 high school students in a smooth and errorless manner. He directed the authorities that students and persons engaged in conducting the exam should be checked thoroughly before entering the examination centre. He also directed to the deployment of an adequate number of observers and flying squads to check malpractice.

Emphasis was also laid on round-the-clock strict vigil in the strong room where the question papers and answer sheets are kept, deployment of adequate security personnel at exam centres, and drinking water & electricity facilities at the centres. The Chief Secretary has also directed to take strict actions against those found creating a disturbance during the conduct of the examination.

The question papers are being dispatched to the examination centres from today onwards, the BSE informed in the meeting. A total of 316 nodal centres have been created including 22 police stations, of which 7 are in Kandhamal, 5 in Koraput, and 10 in Malkangiri. After the examination concluded the answer sheets will be checked at 56 centres, the BSE further informed.

Development Commissioner Smt Anu Garg, School & Mass Education Department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Ms Aswathy S, BSE President Ramsis Hazra vice president Nihar Ranjan Mohanty, Director Susant Das, Additional Secretary Ashwini Mishra were present in the meeting.