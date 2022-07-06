Matric Student Sets Herself Ablaze Ahead Of Result Declaration In Odisha’s Ganjam

Digapahandi: A 15-year-old girl student allegedly committed suicide by setting herself on fire at Digapahandi Rani Sahi in Ganjam district with just two hours left for declaration of the Matric Board result on Wednesday. Later, it was known that she passed the exam with first division marks.

According to reports, the deceased student has been identified as Kalpana Jena, daughter of Kalia Jena of Kharda village near Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district. She was staying with her uncle Narasimha Jena in Digapahandi Rani Sahir after the board examination.

Sources said the incident occurred at around 11 am, when some neighbours heard the girl’s cry and thick smoke emanating from her room. Though they broke opened the door, by then she was completely charred and died soon after.

It was learned that the minor girl committed suicide by pouring kerosene on her body and setting herself on fire with the door of her room locked from inside. Besides, no other relatives were also present in the house when she took the extreme step.

As per sources, the deceased girl was studying at Sridhaam Shishu Vidya Mandir in Padmanabhapur village near Digapahandi and staying at the hostel as her father was staying in Sikkim for work and her mother had passed away a few years ago. After appearing the Class 10 board exam, she was staying at her uncle’s house in Digapahandi area. However, she today set herself ablaze and was charred to death.

Upon hearing the news, Digapahandi fire brigade arrived and contained the fire but the minor girl was completely burnt and died on the spot. Later, Digapahandi police arrived at the scene and sent the body for post-mortem to Berhampur Hospital. After the autopsy, the body was handed over to family members this evening.

A pal of gloom descended in the locality following the death of the minor girl as she had also cleared the matric board exam with B-1 grade by scoring 421 marks out of 600 total marks. So why the girl student took such a step still remains unclear.

On being asked, IIC Dipti Ranjan Behera said that they are awaiting the post-mortem report after which the actual reason behind the minor’s girls death will be ascertained and necessary steps will be taken to probe various angles leading to the alleged suicide. Scores of locals, school authorities and the deceased girl’s classmates have expressed deep grief over the incident.