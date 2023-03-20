Matric Student Ends Life For Bad Performance In Exam

Jajpur: A Matric student ended her life due to bad performance in the just concluded HSC examination.

The unfortunate incident took place at Bamdevpur village under Dasarathpur block in Jajpur district. The deceased girl belongs to Yajati Keshari High School of Dasarathpur block.

He had appeared class 10th examination in Jajpur Municipal High School.

Family members said the student could not do well in the last two papers. She was under severe stress for the bad performance. She is said to have taken such extreme step due to mental duress.

Family members alleged that she committed suicide by hanging herself in his house last night.

On receiving information, Jajpur police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. Police launched an investigation.