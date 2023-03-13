Matric Malpractice Deal: Puri DEO Removes Centre Superintendents, Invigilators From Exam Duty

Puri: The Puri District Education Officer (DEO) Biswajit Ghose has removed the centre superintendent and all invigilators of Haripur Adarsha High School in Nimapada from Matric examination duty on Monday in connection with the viral audio tape of a malpractice deal.

Zero tolerance policy has been adopted by the education department in the current matric examination in the Puri district. On the first day of the examination, District Education Officer Dr Biswajit Ghosh unexpectedly visited an examination centre in Brahmagiri block and suspended a lady teacher for negligence in conducting the examination.

Similarly, after the news of widespread irregularities in Haripur Adarsha High School, DEO Mr Ghoshe and Additional DEO Himanshu Bhushan Samarath visited the examination centre on Sunday and took strict action.

“One lady teacher of Brahamgiri block was suspended on the first day of the examination for irregularities. After the Haripur incident came to the fore, all the teachers of the Adarsha High School have been barred from entering the school premises till the completion of the examination,” said Ghosh.

“Similarly, the centre superintendents of Kakatpur and Nayahata Girls high schools have been removed for negligence in discharging their duties. Kakatpur girls high school clerk Manas Ranjan has been suspended for using a mobile phone during the examination,” the DEO added.

On the other hand, a show cause notice has been issued to the centre superintendent of Delang Mahatab High School for misconduct in the examination centre.