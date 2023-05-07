Matric exam results by May 3rd week; +2 science and commerce results by last week

Bhubaneswar: Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Sunday said that the State matriculation examination results are most likely to be announced by May third week.

The Minister further informed that processes are already underway for the publication of Plus II results as well.

Plus II Science and Commerce stream results are likely to be announced by May last week. The dates for the publication of Matriculation and Plus II results will be announced shortly, the Minister said.

“So far no dates have been fixed, we are hopeful to announce the results of Plus II Science and Commerce streams by end of May,” said Dash.