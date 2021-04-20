“Matric Exam Confusion”: Odisha Class X Students Stage Protest In Front Of Naveen Niwas

Bhubaneswar: While several exams are being cancelled across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Class X students staged a protest in front of Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar requesting the Odisha CM to clear the confusion over the conduct of the annual Matric examination.

The agitating students also demanded clarification from Odisha School and Mass Education Minister. The students have also asked the concerned minister to solve their grievances and answer their queries regarding the conduct of the examination at the earliest.

Reportedly, the protesting minor students walked towards Forest Park here in order to continue the agitation.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced the postponement of all class X and Class XII board examinations in the state in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation.

As per the official announcement, the Class 10 (Matriculation) examination which was earlier scheduled to start from May 3 has been postponed.

The Chief Minister said that a decision on conducting the examinations will be taken after improvement in the Covid-19 situation.

The state government and Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) stated that authorities will review the situation in the first week of June and take a decision on rescheduling the Plus Two examination and added that a similar process will be followed in the case of holding of the class X (matriculation) examination by the Board of Secondary Education.

Notably, the Council for the Indian Schools Certificate Examination (CISCE) and Central Board of Secondary Education cancelled its class 10 board examinations.