Matric Summative Assessment-II Exam
Top NewsBreakingState

Matric Exam: BSE Changes Question Paper Dispatch Schedule

By Pragativadi News Service
10

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has made a little change in the management of  Matric Summative Assessment (SA)-2 exam. The Board decided to implement changes from Thursday.

As per the decision, question papers will not be dispatched from the nodal center to the examination center before 6:30 am. The dispatch team will leave the nodal center with the question papers after 6:30 am.

The question paper will reach the examination center between 6:45 AM and 7:30 AM. The said question paper will be handed over to the centre superintendent. Officers in charge of all the nodal centers have been instructed by the Board to reach the examination centers an hour before the examination.

Pragativadi News Service 18842 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking