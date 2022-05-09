Matric Exam Absenteeism: Odisha Govt Directs DEOs To Find Reason Behind Matter

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday directed all education officers at the district level to find out the reason behind the absence of students in the annual matric examination.

After the absenteeism of thousands of candidates from the annual HSC exam this year, State School and Mass Education (S&ME) Secretary asked all district education officers (DEOs) to find out the reason behind the matter.

The government has also asked the DEOs to file the report within 10 days.

In a letter, State School and Mass Education (S&ME) Secretary Bishnupada Sethi said,”The absence of such huge number of candidates in the Annual HSC Examination (SA-II), 2022 is definitely a matter of concern. The absence in the district like Mayurbhanj, Ganjam and Bolangir is highest. It is supposed that these students must have appeared the Summative Assessment-I Examination and must have done the physical form filling work.”

“However, it is not understood how despite making the form fill-up work, they are remaining absent from physically appearing in the Summative Assessment-II Examination. The reason for non-appearing the Examination is to be found out and it can be done only if school wise analysis can be made,” read the letter.