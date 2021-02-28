Matric Exam 2021: BSE Releases Science, SSC Practice Question Papers

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has released General Science and Social Science practice question papers for Class-X students.

For General Science practice question papers, click here.

For Social Science practice question papers, click here.

The HSC Examinations are scheduled to be held from May 3 to May 15. The examinations would be held from 8 am to 10 am for all subjects except Mathematics, which would conclude at 10:15 am.

The examination for first language would be held on May 3 and second language on May 5. Students would appear for third language on May 7. Those who have opted for third language Sanskrit would appear for the examination on May 8.

Practical examination for students who have opted for Visual Art as third language subject would be conducted on May 9.

The examinations for Mathematics subject would be on May 10, Science on May 12 and Social Science on May 15.

Similarly, students pursuing vocational course would appear for practical examinations at their respective schools from April 27 to May 2.