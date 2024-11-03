Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, initiated the form fill-up process for the matric board exam 2025 on Sunday, opening the online portal for Class-X students to register.

The deadline for submission is set for 11:45 pm on November 18. Board officials have announced that form submissions for both regular and ex-regular students will be exclusively online.

Schools have been directed to upload the marks from two internal assessments to the official website. These assessments were carried out by the schools following the BSE syllabus. Additionally, marks for the aspirational components will be uploaded on Sunday.

The class 10 examination comprises six subjects, each worth 100 marks, totalling 600 marks. For more information, students are advised to visit the BSE, Odisha’s official website.