Global sensation Nora Fatehi has been actively shooting for her upcoming film ‘Matka’. In a few BTS pics surfacing online, she was seen donning a stunning white floral saree.

The actress completely owned the traditional saree look, leaving fans swooning over her style on social media. The pictures show her alongside her co-star Varun Tej and crew members. Ever since the pics surfaced, her fans eagerly await more details on her role in the film.

Previously, during a shoot schedule in Hyderabad, Nora suffered a severe leg injury, and doctors had advised her two months of recovery and rehabilitation. The actress has been sharing every step of her recovery process with her fans through social media. Despite her injury, she is currently shooting for another shoot schedule of ‘Matka’. She will also be seen performing for the third time in a row at the IIFA 2024. Nora, known globally for her singles like the FIFA anthem ‘Light The Sky’ and ‘Pepeta’, is set to bring her electrifying energy to IIFA with her chartbuster tracks.

With over 4 million YouTube subscribers and nearly 47 million Instagram followers, she enjoys a massive fanbase. She is currently looking forward to the release of her upcoming single with the international artist CKay. In the past, Nora made waves in the music industry with the Arabic version of ‘Dilbar’ and a single titled ‘Nora’, including the track ‘Dirty Little Secret’ which scored over 33 million streams on a leading music platform, becoming Nora’s most successful song as a singer. The success of her tracks, along with her international appeal, has established her status as one of the most sought-after performing artists.