Maths teacher suspended for mercilessly beating students in Bhadrak school

Bhadrak: A Mathematics teacher of Sunamuhi Government Upper Primary School under Basudevpur block in Bhadrak district has been suspended for mercilessly beating 14 students who failed to answer a question from Geometry subject.

Taking note of this, the District Administration initiated strict action today. The accused teacher Kalpataru Mallick has been placed under suspension by Basudevpur Block Education Officer (BEO) following an initial investigation.

Scores of parents Saturday detained the teacher after students alleged that the maths teacher beat them up mercilessly on the pretext of asking questions about the subject. Of the 14 students, four girl students were also admitted to Basudevur hospital for treatment.

On getting the news, the Kasia Marine Police reached the school and calmed the people who demanded strict actions against the teacher for beating the children.