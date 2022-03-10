Maternity hospital hit by Russian air strike; UN expresses ‘horror’ at Mariupol hospital attack

Kyiv: A maternity and children’s hospital in the city of Mariupol has been hit by a Russian air strike, Ukraine says.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said people were trapped under the wreckage, and called the attack a war crime.

He also posted footage apparently from inside the hospital, which appeared badly damaged.

In a phone call with Polish President, Andrzej Duda, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he appreciated the welcome extended there, to more than one million refugees from Ukraine.

The UN chief “told the President that he will do everything possible to mobilize the whole of the UN system, in coordination with UNHCR, to support Poland’s generosity”, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told reporters in New York.

He said Mr. Guterres was thankful for the “immense generosity and solidarity shown by all countries” bordering Ukraine.

As part of his overall mediation efforts to try and end the fighting in Ukraine, the UN chief also spoke on Wednesday afternoon with German Chancellor Olaf Schultz, and Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign and security policy High Representative.

Latest estimates from UN aid agencies suggest that four million refugees are likely by the end of the war, which represents about 10 per cent of Ukraine’s population.