Match Schedule For ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff Released

The itinerary for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff, set to be played in Namibia from 26 March to 5 April, was released today.

Hosts Namibia will be joined by the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Papua New Guinea, Canada and Jersey in the event.

It will be played in a round-robin format, with the top two sides attaining qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe from 18 June to 9 July.

The teams competing in the Qualifier Playoff are two steps away from qualifying for the Cricket World Cup.

It features the teams who were placed in the bottom four places of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2, and the two top spot-holders in the CWC Challenge League A and B respectively.

The event will be played across two venues in Namibia, the Wanderers Cricket Ground and the United Cricket Club Ground, both in Windhoek, with all matches commencing at 9:30 am local time.

Namibia, whose hopes for an automatic place to the Qualifier in Zimbabwe were undone by Nepal at the last moment, will open the event on 26 March at the Wanderers Cricket Club against the United States.

Fixtures for the Qualifier Playoff:

26 March

Namibia v USA, 9:30 am, Wanderers Cricket Ground

27 March

UAE v PNG, 9:30 am, Wanderers Cricket Ground

Jersey v Canada, 9:30 am, United Cricket Club Ground

29 March

Canada v USA, 9:30 am, Wanderers Cricket Ground

PNG v Namibia, 9:30 am, United Cricket Club Ground

30 March 2023

Namibia v Jersey, 9:30 am,Wanderers Cricket Ground

USA v UAE, 9:30 am, United Cricket Club Ground

1 April 2023

UAE v Canada, 9:30 am, Wanderers Cricket Ground

PNG v Jersey, 9:30 am, United Cricket Club Ground

2 April 2023

PNG v USA, 9:30 am, Wanderers Cricket Ground

Namibia v UAE, 9:30 am, United Cricket Club Ground

4 April 2023

Canada v Namibia, 9:30 am, Wanderers Cricket Ground

USA v Jersey, 9:30 am, United Cricket Club Ground

5 April 2023

Jersey v UAE, 9:30 am, Wanderers Cricket Ground

Canada v PNG, 9:30 am, United Cricket Club Ground